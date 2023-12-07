The final trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Indigo Disk has dropped
The final trailer, for the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk has been released giving another look at content within, the returning Pokémon and more.
The new trailer showed off The Synchro Machine. Once you’ve played enough of Part 2 you’ll be able to use this machine to “see the world through the eyes of Pokémon”. You’ll actually control them, move around and battle other wild Pokémon.
Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will soon be able fly for the first time. Previously they were just able to glide but now they’ll be able to take off and land at any time. Last but not least there is also a whole wide range of Legendary Pokémon making their return to the game. Everything from the three birds, to Suicune, Lugia, Palkia and more.
There’s also new Tera Raid Battles with Dialga and Palkia, you can get a Shiny Lucario and a Master Ball, there’s new Mass Outbreaks, and more coming.
Use code NEWM00N1SC0M1NG to get a Darkrai, and code SH1NYBUDDY to get a Shiny Lucario right now.
The Indigo Disk launches next week on December 14th, 2023.
The Synchro Machine
Once players progress far enough in their adventure in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, they’ll be able to use a device called the Synchro Machine to see the world through the eyes of their Pokémon. While synchronized with one of their Pokémon, they can move around and battle wild Pokémon—a fresh new way to play the game. It appears that this device is still a prototype. Players can use it once they’ve helped a scientist in the Terarium with her research.
The Power of Flight
The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will gain the power to fly for the first time when Trainers take on the Elite Trial set by Amarys of the BB League Elite Four. While this power is at first believed to be only temporarily imparted, it can apparently be made permanent, allowing Koraidon and Miraidon to fly at any time—but only once players have made it far enough in their adventure. Trainers will be able to fly wherever they please with their Legendary Pokémon and enjoy the sense of freedom that only an open world can provide.Advertisement
Legendary Pokémon
After completing the main story of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk, Trainers can meet a curious character named Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy. By completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium, Trainers can earn snacks from Snacksworth that will allow them to encounter certain Legendary Pokémon from throughout the series back in the Paldea region. He’ll also share his extensive knowledge about these Pokémon with Trainers—as well as tall tales of his own heroic encounters with them.