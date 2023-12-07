The final trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Indigo Disk has dropped

Advertisement

The final trailer, for the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk has been released giving another look at content within, the returning Pokémon and more.

The new trailer showed off The Synchro Machine. Once you’ve played enough of Part 2 you’ll be able to use this machine to “see the world through the eyes of Pokémon”. You’ll actually control them, move around and battle other wild Pokémon.

Legendary Pokémon Koraidon or Miraidon will soon be able fly for the first time. Previously they were just able to glide but now they’ll be able to take off and land at any time. Last but not least there is also a whole wide range of Legendary Pokémon making their return to the game. Everything from the three birds, to Suicune, Lugia, Palkia and more.

There’s also new Tera Raid Battles with Dialga and Palkia, you can get a Shiny Lucario and a Master Ball, there’s new Mass Outbreaks, and more coming.

Use code NEWM00N1SC0M1NG to get a Darkrai, and code SH1NYBUDDY to get a Shiny Lucario right now.

The Indigo Disk launches next week on December 14th, 2023.