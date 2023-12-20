Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC gets an epilogue in early 2024
Want to have even more fun in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC? Well early next year they’re adding an epilogue to the game.
The trailer doesn’t give much away, but does show Nemona, Penny, and Arven in Kitakami. There’s also some teasing toward the end…
The Epilogue will be released on, Friday 12th of January 2024 at 1am AEDT.
