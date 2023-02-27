Pokemon Scarlet Violet’s The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC announced

During this morning’s Pokémon Presents we got our first look and details on the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC which is all due out later this year.

It’ll be delivered in two parts, The Teal Mask which is part one is due out in Spring 2023 for those in Australia, and The Indigo Disk is due out in our Summer 2023.

There will also be Pokémon returning to the game who were missing before. There’s two new Paradox Pokémon as well being added to the game.

Players can use their current save data from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to continue their adventure in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. In this new downloadable content, players will be leaving the Paldea region, the setting of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, a school trip will take players to the land of Kitakami, where they will be joining an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, players will be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of their own academy, as exchange students. While this tale is split into two parts, they link together to tell a connected story.​



In Part 1: The Teal Mask, players will be chosen to take part in a school trip that is held each year in collaboration with another school. They’ll be taken to the land of Kitakami, where a great mountain towers over the land and the people live at its base. It is a place of tranquil natural expanses, featuring rice paddies and apple orchards. The trip seems to coincide with a festival regularly held in the village in Kitakami during this season, so the village is bustling with various street vendors and stalls. Players will meet new friends and Pokémon as they unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.​



​In Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk, players will be able to encounter over 230 familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions but had not appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. This includes Pokémon that players will be able to bring to their games via Pokémon HOME or those received in trades.[3]​ Players will also encounter new Legendary Pokémon—Ogerpon in Part 1: The Teal Mask and Terapagos in Part 2: The Indigo Disk. In Part 1: The Teal Mask, three Pokémon named Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti also appear. They are beloved by the people of the village as heroes that protected the land of Kitakami in the past, and stone statues were made in their likeness to express the people’s gratitude.



Players who purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, will be given a serial code for a special gift: a Hisuian Zoroark with three special features.​ This Hisuian Zoroark knows the move Happy Hour, which it cannot learn through normal gameplay, along with Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot.​ It has the Charismatic Mark, and it has Dark as its Tera Type. The serial code will be valid until Thursday, February 29, 2024.

​

New Pokémon Announced

From left to right: Fezadipiti, Munkidori, Ogerpon, Okidogi and Terapagos

Fezandipiti Munkidori Ogerpon Okidogi Terapagos

Returning Pokémon

New Paradox Pokémon

There is also new Pokémon Go functionality coming to Scarlet and Violet – that’s rolling out today. This will allow you to transfer Postcards from Pokémon Go to unlock Vivillon with patterns from those regions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This functionality should be available soon.

Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is still coming “early 2023”.

Screenshots

Key Art

Pokémon Presents Video