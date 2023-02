Pokemon Scarlet Violet’s The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC announced

During this morning’s Pok√©mon Presents we got our first look and details on the upcoming Pok√©mon Scarlet and Violet DLC which is all due out later this year.

It’ll be delivered in two parts, The Teal Mask which is part one is due out in Spring 2023 for those in Australia, and The Indigo Disk is due out in our Summer 2023.

There will also be Pok√©mon returning to the game who were missing before. There’s two new Paradox Pok√©mon as well being added to the game.

Players can use their current save data from¬†Pok√©mon Scarlet¬†or¬†Pok√©mon Violet¬†to continue their adventure in¬†The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.¬†In this new downloadable content, players will be leaving the Paldea region, the setting of¬†Pok√©mon Scarlet¬†and¬†Pok√©mon Violet. In Part 1:¬†The Teal Mask, a school trip will take players to the land of Kitakami, where they will be joining an outdoors study program held jointly between their academy and another school. In Part 2:¬†The Indigo Disk, players will be traveling to Blueberry Academy, a sister school of their own academy, as exchange students. While this tale is split into two parts, they link together to tell a connected story.‚Äč



In Part 1:¬†The Teal Mask, players will be chosen to take part in a school trip that is held each¬†year in collaboration with another school. They‚Äôll be taken to the land of Kitakami, where a great mountain towers over the¬†land and the people live at its base. It is a place of tranquil natural expanses, featuring¬†rice¬†paddies and¬†apple orchards. The trip seems to coincide with a festival regularly held in the village in Kitakami during this season, so the village¬†is bustling with various street vendors and stalls. Players will meet new friends and Pok√©mon as they unravel the¬†mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land.‚Äč



‚ÄčIn Part 1:¬†The Teal Mask¬†and Part 2:¬†The Indigo Disk, players will be able to encounter over 230 familiar Pok√©mon that have been found living in other regions but had not appeared in¬†Pok√©mon Scarlet¬†and¬†Pok√©mon Violet.¬†This includes Pok√©mon that players will be able to bring to their games via Pok√©mon HOME or those received in trades.[3]‚Äč Players will also encounter new Legendary Pok√©mon‚ÄĒOgerpon in Part 1:¬†The Teal Mask¬†and Terapagos in Part 2:¬†The Indigo Disk. In Part 1:¬†The Teal Mask, three Pok√©mon named Okidogi,¬†Munkidori, and¬†Fezandipiti¬†also appear. They are beloved by¬†the people of the village as heroes that protected the land of Kitakami in the past, and stone statues were made in¬†their likeness to express the people‚Äôs gratitude.



Players who purchase¬†The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero¬†by Tuesday, October 31, 2023, will¬†be given a serial code for a special gift: a Hisuian¬†Zoroark¬†with three¬†special features.‚Äč This Hisuian¬†Zoroark¬†knows the move Happy Hour, which it cannot learn through normal gameplay, along with Tera Blast, Bitter Malice, and Nasty Plot.‚Äč It has the Charismatic Mark, and it has Dark as its Tera Type. The serial code will be valid until Thursday, February 29, 2024.

‚Äč

New Pokémon Announced

From left to right: Fezadipiti, Munkidori, Ogerpon, Okidogi and Terapagos

Fezandipiti Munkidori Ogerpon Okidogi Terapagos

Returning Pokémon

New Paradox Pokémon

There is also new Pok√©mon Go functionality coming to Scarlet and Violet – that’s rolling out today. This will allow you to transfer Postcards from Pok√©mon Go to unlock Vivillon with patterns from those regions in Pok√©mon Scarlet and Violet. This functionality should be available soon.

Pok√©mon Home support for Pok√©mon Scarlet and Violet is still coming “early 2023”.

Screenshots

Key Art

Pokémon Presents Video