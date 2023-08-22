Poltchageist unveiled, coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC

Advertisement

The Pokémon Company have just unveiled a brand new Pokémon, and it’s set to be introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC – The Teal Mask, which is out on September 13th.

Poltchageist is new grass/ghost type Pokemon, a newly discovered Pokémon from the land of Kitakami. It uses its powder to drain the life forms from people and other Pokemon. It’s certainly related to Polteageist and Sinistea somehow.

You can see Poltchageist’s kinda messed up background in the trailer, also released alongside some new gameplay of the Pokemon.

The Teal Mask, part one of the The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is out on September 13th.