All the Mario Party, Pokémon Stadium games join Nintendo Switch Online and more soon
It’s happening, the OG – Goldeneye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. Not only that Mario Party 1, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Pilotwings and Excitebike 64 are coming to the service as well.
The games will be rolled out “soon” and into 2023.
Interesting to see 1080p Avalanche/Snowboarding on the list, iirc it used a custom audio driver that’s seemingly taken ages to emulate well.