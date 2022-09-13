All the Mario Party, Pokémon Stadium games join Nintendo Switch Online and more soon

It’s happening, the OG – Goldeneye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass. Not only that Mario Party 1, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Pilotwings and Excitebike 64 are coming to the service as well.

The games will be rolled out “soon” and into 2023.