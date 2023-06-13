Nintendo 64 Controller for Switch restocks coming this week

Advertisement

It’s only been a couple of months, but Nintendo 64 controller restocks are on the way.

Nintendo 64 Controller for Nintendo Switch Online will be restocked this week, 12pm AEST Thursday 15th June 2023. Once again you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online account to buy them, and you can only buy up to four per account.

So if you missed out the first couple of times, or want to get to that magic four number – now’s the time. Well, Thursday, is the time, not right now.

That gives you a couple of days to get ready, set your alarms last time they lasted a fair while, but did sell out the same day.