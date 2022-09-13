1358
Goldeneye 007 comes to Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox gets a 4K version too

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 14, 2022

Dropped during the Nintendo Direct was the news that Goldeneye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online, the game as it was on the N64 will be added to the service “soon”. It will however have online.

At the same time, Xbox dropped the fact that it’ll be getting the game too. On Xbox it will be a 4K version with achievements, and a better frame rate. It however does not appear to have online play.

