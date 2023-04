Pokémon Stadium getting added to Nintendo Switch Online N64 app next week

A little bit late for Pok√©mon Day, but appreciated nonetheless, the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online app will be updated to include Pok√©mon Stadium next week, on the 12th of April ‚ÄĒ possibly on the 13th for us in Australia. The new update will likely bring the version number up to 3.0.0, and while we don’t have any news of extra additions, there’s always something happening behind the scenes.

Notably, in the trailer for the update, there’s a notice that says “Pok√©mon cannot be transferred to this game”. Anyone hoping for some sort of cross-app support with the Game Boy app might have to wait a little bit longer (or give up hope altogether). Nintendo has yet to say whether or not Pok√©mon Red, Blue, Yellow, or any other mainline Pok√©mon game will get added to service, but we won’t be holding our breaths.

There’s also no date yet for Pok√©mon Stadium 2, or Pok√©mon Trading Card Game for the Game Boy Color, both of which have been announced but not yet released.