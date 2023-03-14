Nintendo 64 Controller for Switch restocks coming this week on Aussie My Nintendo Store

Missed out the last few times? Well get ready, another drop of Nintendo 64 controllers are set to arrive this week on the Australian My Nintendo Store.

From 1pm AEDT on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 controllers will be restocked on the store. There’s still the limit of 4 per My Nintendo Account and they’re still $69.95. You also have to a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to buy one as well.

That gives you a couple of days to get ready, set your alarms last time they lasted about 30 seconds.