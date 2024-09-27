Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W38) Much Ado
This week, there’s a lot on sale, but nothing particularly noteworthy. Almost everything has been on sale before and is just matching previous lows. We searched for any new all-time lows but couldn’t find anything special. It seems everyone’s taking the week off from exciting deals because of TGS.
This week’s highlights: Ace Attorney Anthology (23% off), Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! (50% off), Doraemon Story of Seasons (70% off), Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (70% off), MONSTER HUNTER RISE (75% off), Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (50% off), Trinity Trigger (60% off), UNDERTALE (34% off).
✚ 1000 Questions Quiz! national flag (TT) – $11.60 (Usually $14.50, ends 26/10) – 20% off
✚ 2048 Battles (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/10) – 75% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/10) – 90% off
✚ AKAIITO HD REMASTER (SUCCESS) – $10.52 (Usually $17.25, ends 09/10) – 39% off
✚ AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed (Marvelous Europe) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ ASSAULT GUNNERS HD EDITION (Marvelous Europe) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation (City Connection) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Ace Attorney Anthology (CAPCOM) – $69.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 15/10) – 23% off
✚ Adventurous Mind (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Agatha Knife (Mango Protocol) – $6.38 (Usually $15.95, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Anarkade (Blowfish Studios) – $17.56 (Usually $21.95, ends 07/10) – 20% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (Anima Game Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/10) – 85% off
✚ Anime Clock (RedDeer.Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ Arcade Archives SEA FIGHTER POSEIDON (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives THE LEGEND OF KAGE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives WATER SKI (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives WILD WESTERN (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix Collection (Microids) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXXL – The Ram From Hibernia (Microids) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ Award Winning Indie Gems 4-in-1 (HandyGames) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 03/10) – 50% off
✚ Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- (DIGIMERCE) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Beauty Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Block & Shot (17Studio) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/10) – 30% off
✚ Bloodwash (Puppet Combo) – $9.41 (Usually $14.49, ends 02/10) – 35% off
✚ Bloomtown: A Different Story (Twin Sails) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/10) – 10% off
✚ Blue Rider (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/10) – 80% off
✚ BookyPets Legends (DevilishGames) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/10) – 50% off
✚ Breathing Fear (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/10) – 86% off
✚ Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! (ININ Games) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Bunny Bounce (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ BurgerTime Party! (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 75% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ COGEN: Sword of Rewind (Gemdrops) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 29/09) – 85% off
✚ Cannibal Abduction (Puppet Combo) – $11.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/10) – 35% off
✚ Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (SHUEISHA GAMES) – $12.60 (Usually $31.50, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $2.85 (Usually $21.99, ends 09/10) – 87% off
✚ Chalk Gardens (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ Charge Kid (Pineapple Works) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/10) – 80% off
✚ Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Clumsy Rush (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/10) – 60% off
✚ Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (SUCCESS) – $3.51 (Usually $11.70, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Comic Book Legends (Microids) – $16.79 (Usually $55.99, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition (astragon) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/10) – 65% off
✚ Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition (astragon) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/10) – 65% off
✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 09/10) – 85% off
✚ Corpse Party (Marvelous Europe) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Corpse Party: Blood Drive (Marvelous Europe) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 90% off
✚ Crimson Spires (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/10) – 70% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 10/10) – 85% off
✚ DEAD OR SCHOOL (Marvelous Europe) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ DEADCRAFT (Marvelous Europe) – $6.99 (Usually $34.95, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.22 (Usually $22.45, ends 07/10) – 50% off
✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $9.28 (Usually $30.95, ends 10/10) – 70% off
✚ DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade (ININ Games) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Darius Cozmic Collection Console (ININ Games) – $31.99 (Usually $79.99, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ (ININ Games) – $20.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/10) – 65% off
✚ Dating Life: Miley X Emily (Gamuzumi) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Deathsmiles I･II (City Connection) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Derby Racing: Xtreme Driver (Megame) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 40% off
✚ Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.79 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ Dinobreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ Doraemon Story of Seasons (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/10) – 70% off
✚ Dorfromantik (Toukana) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 16/10) – 20% off
✚ Dragon Blaze for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Fury (Esenthel) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $6.79 (Usually $39.95, ends 15/10) – 83% off
✚ Dreamland Farm (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $16.50, ends 27/10) – 82% off
✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 85% off
✚ Drizzlepath: Deja Vu (eastasiasoft) – $2.93 (Usually $10.49, ends 10/10) – 72% off
✚ EARTH WARS (oneoreight) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights (Binary Haze Interactive) – $12.79 (Usually $31.99, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle (Gamuzumi) – $3.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Equestrian Training (Microids) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/10) – 60% off
✚ Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022 (Microids) – $7.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/10) – 87% off
✚ Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/10) – 80% off
✚ Famous Duo Bundle (Frogwares) – $21.75 (Usually $145.00, ends 24/10) – 85% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA LINK (Marvelous Europe) – $15.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Marvelous Europe) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ Final Exerion (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Fingun (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 40% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/10) – 80% off
✚ Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/10) – 80% off
✚ Forklift Extreme (LMG) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/10) – 80% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ Freedom Planet 1+2 Bundle (Marvelous Europe) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 09/10) – 40% off
✚ Frogun (Top Hat Studios) – $13.29 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 41% off
✚ Frogun Deluxe Edition (Top Hat Studios) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/10) – 40% off
✚ G-Darius HD (ININ Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 09/10) – 30% off
✚ GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.59 (Usually $84.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ GUNBARICH for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ GUNBIRD for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ GUNBIRD2 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Gal Metal (Marvelous Europe) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 75% off
✚ Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special (City Connection) – $18.67 (Usually $37.35, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 45% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Gems of Magic: Dwarf’s Destiny (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/09) – 89% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ Griftlands (Klei Entertainment) – $7.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 06/10) – 60% off
✚ Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute (City Connection) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Guardian of Lore (Top Hat Studios) – $3.15 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/10) – 85% off
✚ Harem Girl Isabella (Gamuzumi) – $3.49 (Usually $4.99, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Have Fun Together (Microids) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 14/10) – 70% off
✚ Hentai Girls Panic (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Hentai Girls Puzzle (17Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Hentai Girls: Sakura Romance (Pakotime) – $3.29 (Usually $9.89, ends 23/10) – 67% off
✚ Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 02/10) – 71% off
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $6.74 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/10) – 85% off
✚ Hidden Paws Bundle (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Hidden Paws Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $13.77 (Usually $27.55, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Hot Tentacles Shooter (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Illusion of L’Phalcia (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off
✚ Into A Dream (Top Hat Studios) – $2.61 (Usually $17.40, ends 10/10) – 85% off
✚ Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- (DIGIMERCE) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals (Mindscape) – $2.29 (Usually $22.99, ends 29/09) – 90% off
✚ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/10) – 70% off
✚ Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $58.46 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/10) – 35% off
✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $25.49 (Usually $84.99, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ KASIORI (SUCCESS) – $5.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/10) – 40% off
✚ Kids: Farm Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/10) – 80% off
✚ Kill The Crows (5minlab) – $5.66 (Usually $6.99, ends 06/10) – 19% off
✚ Kitty Love -Way to look for love- (DIGIMERCE) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ Knockout Home Fitness (Marvelous Europe) – $20.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 65% off
✚ Kolumno (DevilishGames) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/10) – 50% off
✚ LOST EPIC -Premium Edition- (oneoreight) – $17.25 (Usually $34.50, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/10) – 40% off
✚ Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Lake Motosu (Gemdrops) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/10) – 40% off
✚ Layer Section™ & Galactic Attack™ S-Tribute (City Connection) – $29.40 (Usually $42.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Legend of Arcadieu Bundle (Gamuzumi) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off
✚ Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/10) – 85% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/10) – 35% off
✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 10/10) – 67% off
✚ Little Nightmares™ Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $13.98 (Usually $55.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ Lotus Bloom (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 06/10) – 67% off
✚ MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (CAPCOM) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/10) – 75% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/10) – 50% off
✚ MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ Marble Maid (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/10) – 65% off
✚ Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God (KEMCO) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/10) – 50% off
✚ Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Match 3 Adventure Collection (Mindscape) – $3.44 (Usually $22.99, ends 29/09) – 85% off
✚ Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $1.65 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/09) – 89% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $3.62 (Usually $9.05, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 22/10) – 67% off
✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $42.74 (Usually $85.49, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/10) – 47% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $12.16 (Usually $22.95, ends 22/10) – 47% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/10) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/10) – 60% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.83 (Usually $44.95, ends 22/10) – 67% off
✚ Miden Tower (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/10) – 80% off
✚ Mini Gardens (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 06/10) – 67% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 22/10) – 80% off
✚ Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (CAPCOM) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ Monster Hunter Stories Collection (CAPCOM) – $63.96 (Usually $99.94, ends 15/10) – 36% off
✚ Monument – Ultimate Edition (D-Games) – $4.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/10) – 57% off
✚ Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ Mortal Fight: Lethal Revenge (Kanuni Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/10) – 50% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/10) – 93% off
✚ Mr. DRILLER DrillLand (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $4.79 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ Murder House (Puppet Combo) – $9.94 (Usually $15.30, ends 02/10) – 35% off
✚ My Coloring Book (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/10) – 80% off
✚ My Universe – Doctors & Nurses (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS (Microids) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- (DIGIMERCE) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Mythology Waifus Mahjong (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ NAMCO MUSEUM™ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.80 (Usually $39.00, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ NecroBoy : Path to Evilship (GRAVITY GAME ARISE) – $5.82 (Usually $14.55, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Neko Secret Room (eastasiasoft) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/10) – 60% off
✚ Nekomin (JETMAN) – $13.65 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/10) – 35% off
✚ Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $12.79 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ Number Place 10000 (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $16.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/10) – 77% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $10.79 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/10) – 88% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $9.98 (Usually $24.95, ends 22/10) – 60% off
✚ Onirike (DevilishGames) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/10) – 85% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.30, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Endless Nightmares (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $12.29 (Usually $24.58, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/10) – 75% off
✚ PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition 2 PLUS (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.73 (Usually $30.95, ends 07/10) – 75% off
✚ Parkour Bullet Frenzy – FPS, Physics, Slowmotion (VRCFORGE STUDIOS) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 10/10) – 75% off
✚ Pestersim (Fellow Traveller) – $11.94 (Usually $35.12, ends 22/10) – 66% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 22/10) – 67% off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/10) – 90% off
✚ Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 10/10) – 60% off
✚ Potion Party (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 80% off
✚ Pour cappuccino 1000 (SUCCESS) – $4.05 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/10) – 10% off
✚ Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) vol.2 (Drageus Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/10) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Quest Hunter (2 Zombie Games) – $6.74 (Usually $44.99, ends 21/10) – 85% off
✚ RAD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/10) – 75% off
✚ Railbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/10) – 80% off
✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/10) – 35% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.70, ends 06/10) – 74% off
✚ Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous Europe) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route – Nouvelle Édition (French Highway Code) (Microids) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ SAME BREAK GAME (SUCCESS) – $4.05 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/10) – 10% off
✚ SD Gundam Battle Alliance (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/10) – 70% off
✚ SENRAN KAGURA Peach Ball (Marvelous Europe) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 09/10) – 80% off
✚ SHINJUKU SOUMEI (G-MODE) – $35.16 (Usually $43.95, ends 21/11) – 20% off
✚ SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 75% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous Europe) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 70% off
✚ STRIKERS 1945 II for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ STRIKERS1945 for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.39 (Usually $89.98, ends 07/10) – 84% off
✚ SUPER UFO FIGHTER (Phoenixx) – $10.17 (Usually $16.95, ends 09/10) – 40% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/10) – 70% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $14.55 (Usually $90.95, ends 10/10) – 84% off
✚ SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $11.19 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/10) – 84% off
✚ Sable’s Grimoire: Man And Elf (Gamuzumi) – $6.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 13/10) – 30% off
✚ Sakura MMO 3 (Gamuzumi) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Sakura Santa (Gamuzumi) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Samurai Aces for Nintendo Switch™ (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Sea Horizon (eastasiasoft) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 60% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 06/10) – 67% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ Space Invaders Forever (ININ Games) – $14.39 (Usually $44.99, ends 09/10) – 68% off
✚ Space Invaders Invincible Collection (ININ Games) – $31.50 (Usually $90.00, ends 09/10) – 65% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Spice and Wolf VR2 (Gemdrops) – $17.00 (Usually $34.00, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 22/10) – 73% off
✚ Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- (DIGIMERCE) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Splash Cars (eastasiasoft) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/10) – 72% off
✚ Sticks Collection (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 06/10) – 67% off
✚ Struggling (FRONTIER) – $6.64 (Usually $18.99, ends 09/10) – 65% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 26/10) – 73% off
✚ Summer Days (Gamuzumi) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/10) – 50% off
✚ Summer Paws (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 24/10) – 83% off
✚ Super Puzzle Pack (Mindscape) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 29/09) – 80% off
✚ Super Sami Roll (Sonzai Games) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $6.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Synergia (Top Hat Studios) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 50% off
✚ TENGAI for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/10) – 60% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 07/10) – 60% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 07/10) – 60% off
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $28.38 (Usually $70.95, ends 07/10) – 60% off
✚ Tales of Djungarian Hamster (SUCCESS) – $5.70 (Usually $11.40, ends 09/10) – 50% off
✚ Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 07/10) – 80% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $3.19, ends 24/10) – 50% off
✚ The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $8.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/10) – 80% off
✚ The Diabolical Trilogy (COWCAT) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 80% off
✚ The Gap (Crunching Koalas) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/10) – 40% off
✚ The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (CAPCOM) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/10) – 60% off
✚ The JOTA Collection (Fellow Traveller) – $15.54 (Usually $47.10, ends 22/10) – 67% off
✚ The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) – $6.99 (Usually $34.95, ends 08/10) – 80% off
✚ The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PlatinumGames) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 55% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 14/10) – 90% off
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 88% off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- (Phoenixx) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 09/10) – 40% off
✚ Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. (Phoenixx) – $31.46 (Usually $44.95, ends 09/10) – 30% off
✚ Trigger Witch (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 10/10) – 60% off
✚ Trinity Trigger (Marvelous Europe) – $29.98 (Usually $74.95, ends 09/10) – 60% off
✚ ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers (CAPCOM Europe) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ UNDERTALE (8-4) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 10/10) – 34% off
✚ Uchu Shinshuchu (SUCCESS) – $1.50 (Usually $9.30, ends 09/10) – 84% off
✚ VENGEFUL HEART (Top Hat Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/10) – 80% off
✚ WAKU WAKU SWEETS (Sonic Powered) – $3.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 95% off
✚ WARTILE (Playwood Project) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/10) – 75% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship (Mindscape) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Witch on the Holy Night (Aniplex) – $53.61 (Usually $71.49, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ XIII (Microids) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/10) – 75% off
✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/10) – 35% off
✚ Yōdanji (KEMCO) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/10) – 50% off
✚ ZERO GUNNER 2- for Nintendo Switch (City Connection) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
