Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W38) Much Ado

This week, there’s a lot on sale, but nothing particularly noteworthy. Almost everything has been on sale before and is just matching previous lows. We searched for any new all-time lows but couldn’t find anything special. It seems everyone’s taking the week off from exciting deals because of TGS.

The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

About The Author

You might also like

You must log in to post a comment