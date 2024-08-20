Vookcast Episode #270 – 1-2-What?

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael and Luke as they discuss the seemingly impossible feat of Everybody 1-2-Switch topping the sales charts last month.



They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online (shocker), a new enhanced version of Doom, the recent Nintendo financials, and a classic game series finally getting a physical release in Australia.



It’s all finished up with a round of Nintendo 20 Questions, which… yeah.



