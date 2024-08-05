Everybody 1-2 Switch somehow returned to the top of the Aussie charts last month

Advertisement

While we’re big fans of reporting Nintendo’s financial results, we typically don’t follow the week-to-week sales of games here in Australia. Without numbers and with not every retailer contributing to the charts, there’s not too much insight to be gleaned from them on a weekly basis. They are good for long-term trends and seeing how discounting impacts sales, however.

And this one week is a doozy.

More than a year after its initial release, Everybody 1-2 Switch has peaked as the best-selling game in Australia as of the week of July 22nd to 28th, 2024 (Week 30). It’s topped Grand Theft Auto V, which continues to sell as it’s cheaper to buy the game for Shark Credit (the in-game currency for GTA Online), above NBA 2K24 (which was heavily discounted), and above the recently released EA Sports College Football 25 as well.

Australian Top 10 combined software charts for Week 30, 22-07-2024 to 28-07-2024

1 EVERYBODY 1-2-SWITCH! NINTENDO 2 GRAND THEFT AUTO V TAKE 2 3 NBA 2K24 TAKE 2 4 EA SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL 25 ELECTRONIC ARTS 5 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 TAKE 2 6 ELDEN RING BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT 7 ADVANCE WARS 1+2: RE-BOOT CAMP NINTENDO 8 HOGWARTS LEGACY WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE 9 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: GARDEN WARFARE 2 ELECTRONIC ARTS 10 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE UBISOFT Sales data provided by IGEA

Normally, a deep discount or catalogue special can spike a game in the charts, but we’ve seen no stores either bundling the game with Switch consoles or having a deep discount on Everybody 1-2 Switch. It’s been cheap at Amazon and The Gamesmen for months.

Then there’s Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a game more than a year old, also jumping to 7th position, again seemingly with no deep discounts or bundling.

Perhaps these games were sold off in large quantities to a wholesaler like Costco or another service to appear on sale discounted for Black Friday or similar. Perhaps no one else cares about this but me – but it sure is interesting.

Again, perhaps only interesting to me.