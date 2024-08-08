Enhanced Doom + Doom II release drops today, free for existing owners

Advertisement

Revealed just a little bit early before its unveiling at QuakeCon this weekend is a refreshed and enhanced version of Doom and Doom II—and it’s out today as well.

This new combined release merges the two games, and if you own the original versions on the Switch, it becomes available as a free download on the eShop. However, you’ll need to download the “new” game as it’s a separate SKU. It’s $17.99 if you haven’t already got on the Doom train.

So, what’s new about this release?

Aside from both games being available together, they’re now running on the KEX engine, which makes modding a breeze. There’s also online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op support for up to 16 players.

The graphics have been upgraded, and you can choose between the original audio and modern IDKFA versions of the soundtrack. The game also includes weapon carousels, gyro controls, and more. Additionally, there are 25 new Deathmatch maps for fragging your friends.

But that’s not all—there are also add-ons included: TNT: Evilution, The Plutonia Experiment, Master Levels for DOOM II, No Rest for the Living, and Sigil. A new episode, Legacy of Rust, is also included, designed in collaboration with id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames. It’s the most packed version of Doom and Doom II ever.

Owners Receive:

DOOM

DOOM II

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for DOOM II

No Rest for the Living

Sigil

Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps

Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM + DOOM II.

Advertisement

New Enhancements

Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players¹

In-game mod browser³

Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)

Now on the KEX engine

BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game

Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more

Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese

Existing Enhancements