More Pokémon comes to Nintendo Switch Online, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon

All of a sudden, you’ve found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That’s the real mystery!

As the hero of this journey, you’ll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokémon you will become out of several options, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Totodile and Chikorita – just to name a few. From there you’ll select your partner Pokémon before being whisked to a world full of Pokémon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system.