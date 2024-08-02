More Pokémon comes to Nintendo Switch Online, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon
Nintendo is adding another Pokémon game to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup – Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team will arrive on August 9th.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is of course a Game Boy Advance game (and the last Pokémon Game Boy Advance game), it was released back in 2006 here in Australia alongside a matched game Blue Rescue Team on the Nintendo DS.
Introducing the newest Pokémon. You!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 2, 2024
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 8/9! pic.twitter.com/ZPtmbrkUOv
All of a sudden, you’ve found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That’s the real mystery!
As the hero of this journey, you’ll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokémon you will become out of several options, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Totodile and Chikorita – just to name a few. From there you’ll select your partner Pokémon before being whisked to a world full of Pokémon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system.
This joins Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Puzzle League, Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2. At least this one has Pokémon and Red in the title, we’re getting closer…