Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection finally getting local Aussie release

Square Enix is finally giving the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series a wider physical release, with the collection coming to stores on October 8th. Previously, the collection was only available in Asia or through the Square Enix store.

The Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition, as it is known, features Final Fantasy I through VI in Pixel Remaster form, along with some stickers. So far we’ve spotted it at EB Games ($114.95), JB Hi-Fi ($109) so far, it’s also releasing on the PS4.

If you’re keen, we’d recommend snapping this one up quickly. It took more than a year for Square to release it more widely, and they’re not likely to do it again.