EB Games launches EB World Plus subscription

Advertisement

EB Games is joining the subscription bandwagon with a new paid tier of their EB World membership service. This new Plus membership will set you back $49 for 12 months, but it can also be paid for quarterly. It will be available from 9am AEST tomorrow, August 1st, 2024 both in-store and online.

INTRODUCING 📣 EB World PLUS!



Get more out of your EB World membership with amazing awards and benefits including free gifts, extra trade value, and MORE! Head instore or online from 9AM AEST tomorrow!



Unlock the power of PLUS! pic.twitter.com/p6gYMgvRrC — Zing Pop Culture (@ZingPopCulture) July 31, 2024

So what do you get for this new EB World Plus subscription? Here’s what’s on offer;

Free Gift When you join for 12 months for $49 (valued at $30)

Buy 10 Get 1 Free (Trading Card) Booster Get a FREE Booster valued up to $15

Buy 10 Get 1 Free Pop! Vinyls Get a FREE Pop! Vinyl valued up to $35 after every 10th Pop! Vinyl

Buy 10 Get 1 Free Clothing Get a FREE Clothing item valued up to $70 after every 10th Clothing purchase!

Buy 10 Get 1 Free Socks Get a FREE pair of Socks valued up to $10 after every 10th pair of Socks purchase!

5% off Digital Currencies Excludes EB Games and Zing Pop Culture Gift Cards.

5% Extra Trade Value Stacks with your EB World Trade Bonus.

Double Carrots On every purchase. Stacks with all promotional bonuses.



The most intriguing offering for most people will be the extra trade value, which stacks with your existing EB World Trade Bonus, and the 5% off digital currencies. That would include the likes of Nintendo eShop credit, V-Bucks and more. Although you’d have to buy a fair amount of credit to break if you don’t buy Pops or trading cards.

At just over $4 a month, is this something you’d be interested in? Let us know in the comments.