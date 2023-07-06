Vookcast #253 – Wonder-ful Direct

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about the Nintendo Direct that was announced immediately after the last episode, which always happens. They also get very distracted and veer wildly off-topic, as every good episode of the Vookcast does.

Relevant stories:



Nintendo Direct roundup – https://www.vooks.net/everything-from-the-june-2023-nintendo-direct/



Social info:

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter

Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter

Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter

Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

Support the show