Vookcast #253 – Wonder-ful Direct

by Team VooksJuly 6, 2023
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about the Nintendo Direct that was announced immediately after the last episode, which always happens. They also get very distracted and veer wildly off-topic, as every good episode of the Vookcast does.

Nintendo Direct roundup – https://www.vooks.net/everything-from-the-june-2023-nintendo-direct/

Ollie:  @chocobalt on Twitter
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

