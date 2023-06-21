Everything from the June 2023 Nintendo Direct
It was a huge Nintendo Direct last night, if you stayed up and braved the cold you were rewarded with a great showing. If you didn’t well that’s ok, because we’ve got your back. Here’s everything in chronological order that was in the Nintendo Direct.
From the new 2D Mario, to Super Mario RPG getting remade, a new Princess Peach game, Detective Pikachu returning, Pikmin 1+2, Metal Gear Solid, Mario Kart DLC, a new WarioWare, and more – it was pretty packed.
Release dates in Australian seasons.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk
Release date: TBC
Sonic Superstars
Release Date: Spring
Palia
Release Date: Holiday 2023
Persona 5 Tactica
Release Date: November 17th
MythForce
Release Date: 2023
Splatoon 3 Splatfest – Ice Cream Flavour Splatfest
July 15th to July 17th
Detective Pikachu Returns
Release ate: October 6th
Super Mario RPG
Release date: November 17th
Princess Peach Game
Release date: 2024 – More Info
Luigi’s Mansion 2 Dark Moon for Switch
Release date: 2024 – More Info
Batman Arkham Trilogy
Release date: Spring 2023
Gloomhaven
Release Date: September 18th
Just Dance 2024
Release Date: October 24th
Silent Hope
Release Date: October 3rd
Faefarm
Release Date: September 8th
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
Release Date: October 19th
Manic Mechanics
Release Date: July 13th
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – DLC 2 – The Last Spark Hunter
Release Date: Today
Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince
Release Date: December 1st
Pikmin 4
Release Date: July 21st, Demo out on June 28th
Pikmin 1 & Pikmin 2
Out today on the eShop, physically on September 22nd
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1
Release date: October 24th
Vampire Survivors
Release date: August 17th
Head Bangers Rhythm Royale
Release date: October 31st
Penny’s Big Breakaway
Release Date: Early 2024
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 DLC
Release Date: Winter 2023
Star Ocean The Second Story R
Release Date: November 2nd
Wario Ware Move It!
Release Date: November 3rd
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo
Release date: Holiday 2023
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Release date: October 20th