Everything from the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

It was a huge Nintendo Direct last night, if you stayed up and braved the cold you were rewarded with a great showing. If you didn’t well that’s ok, because we’ve got your back. Here’s everything in chronological order that was in the Nintendo Direct.

From the new 2D Mario, to Super Mario RPG getting remade, a new Princess Peach game, Detective Pikachu returning, Pikmin 1+2, Metal Gear Solid, Mario Kart DLC, a new WarioWare, and more – it was pretty packed.

Release dates in Australian seasons.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk

Release date: TBC

Sonic Superstars

Release Date: Spring

Palia

Release Date: Holiday 2023

Persona 5 Tactica

Release Date: November 17th

MythForce

Release Date: 2023

Splatoon 3 Splatfest – Ice Cream Flavour Splatfest

July 15th to July 17th

Detective Pikachu Returns

Release ate: October 6th

Super Mario RPG

Release date: November 17th

Princess Peach Game

Release date: 2024 – More Info

Luigi’s Mansion 2 Dark Moon for Switch

Release date: 2024 – More Info

Batman Arkham Trilogy

Release date: Spring 2023

Gloomhaven

Release Date: September 18th

Just Dance 2024

Release Date: October 24th

Silent Hope

Release Date: October 3rd

Faefarm

Release Date: September 8th

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Release Date: October 19th

Manic Mechanics

Release Date: July 13th

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – DLC 2 – The Last Spark Hunter

Release Date: Today

Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince

Release Date: December 1st

Pikmin 4

Release Date: July 21st, Demo out on June 28th

Pikmin 1 & Pikmin 2

Out today on the eShop, physically on September 22nd

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1

Release date: October 24th

Vampire Survivors

Release date: August 17th

Head Bangers Rhythm Royale

Release date: October 31st

Penny’s Big Breakaway

Release Date: Early 2024

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 DLC

Release Date: Winter 2023

Star Ocean The Second Story R

Release Date: November 2nd

Wario Ware Move It!

Release Date: November 3rd

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Release date: Holiday 2023

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Release date: October 20th