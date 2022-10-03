Vookcast #241 – John Deerect’s Farming Spectacular

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Luke, Angelo, and Michael as we break down the latest Nintendo Direct, including discussion on Octopath Traveller II, all the new Nintendo 64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service, a surprising Kirby remake, and of course, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This week’s intro music is ‘Spring’ from Harvest Moon: Grand Bazaar.