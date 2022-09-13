The Nintendo Direct September 2022 Recap
The September 2022 Nintendo Direct was pretty huge. The Breath of the Wild sequel got a name and a date, we’re getting Goldeneye 007 and a bunch N64 games, a new Fire Emblem, Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Octopath Traveler 2 – and a lot more. Here’s everything* from the Direct, including all the smaller DLC updates coming to Nintendo’s own games.
*Sizzle reels not included
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12th 2023
Pikmin 4 – 2023
Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – February 24th 2023
Fire Emblem Engage – Jan 20th 2023
Goldeneye 007 – Soon
New Nintendo 64 titles on NSO – Soon
Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – 16 Feb 2023
Octopath Traveler II – Feb 24th 2023
It Takes Two – November 4th 2022
Bayonetta 3 – October 28th
Harvestella Demo – Here
Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – Early 2023
Tales of Symphonia Remastered – Early 2023
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wave 2 DLC – October 14th
The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest
New Strikers Battle League DLC
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 “Preview”
Nintendo Switch Sports Golf has been delayed
Resident Evil cloud games – in Australia too
Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – December 13th
Master Detectice Archives Rain Code
Various Daylife – Out Now
Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star
Tunic – September 27th
Factorio – October 28th
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – 2023
Fae Farm – 2023
Rune Factory 3 Special – 2023
Ib
Atelier Ryza 3 – Feb 24th 2023
Sifu – November 8th
Radiant Silvergun – Out now
