The Nintendo Direct September 2022 Recap

The September 2022 Nintendo Direct was pretty huge. The Breath of the Wild sequel got a name and a date, we’re getting Goldeneye 007 and a bunch N64 games, a new Fire Emblem, Pikmin 4, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Octopath Traveler 2 – and a lot more. Here’s everything* from the Direct, including all the smaller DLC updates coming to Nintendo’s own games.

What did you think of the Nintendo Direct?

*Sizzle reels not included

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12th 2023

Pikmin 4 – 2023

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe – February 24th 2023

Fire Emblem Engage – Jan 20th 2023

Goldeneye 007 – Soon

New Nintendo 64 titles on NSO – Soon

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line – 16 Feb 2023

Octopath Traveler II – Feb 24th 2023

It Takes Two – November 4th 2022

Bayonetta 3 – October 28th

Harvestella Demo – Here

Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – Early 2023

Tales of Symphonia Remastered – Early 2023

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wave 2 DLC – October 14th

The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest

New Strikers Battle League DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 “Preview”

Nintendo Switch Sports Golf has been delayed

Resident Evil cloud games – in Australia too

Crisis Core FF7 Reunion – December 13th

Master Detectice Archives Rain Code

Various Daylife – Out Now

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star

Tunic – September 27th

Factorio – October 28th

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – 2023

Fae Farm – 2023

Rune Factory 3 Special – 2023

Ib

Atelier Ryza 3 – Feb 24th 2023

Sifu – November 8th

Radiant Silvergun – Out now

Umm… no one had a trailer up at 2am. Sorry.