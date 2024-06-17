The June Nintendo Direct is just 24 hours away and it’s 40 minutes long
Oh boy, here we go.
Back in May, when Nintendo revealed that the next Nintendo Switch would be announced before March 2025, it also dropped the news that a Direct would be coming in June. Well it’s June, now there’s a Direct set for just over a days time.
Nintendo says it’ll be 40 minutes long and will cover games for the rest of 2024. There’s usually a few that sneak into the next year as well. Could we see the last original Switch game from Nintendo? will we finally see Metroid Prime 4, what about Pokémon Legends: Z-A? Only time will tell.
There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation.
Here’s when you’ll need to be up;
- Perth,
- Tuesday – 18 June 2024 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide / Darwin
- Tuesday – 18 June 2024 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane / Sydney / Melbourne / Canberra
- Wednesday – 19 June 2024 at 12:00 midnight AEST
- Auckland
- Wednesday, 19 June 2024 at 2:00 am NZST
The first Nintendo Direct of the year came in February but was a Partner Showcase. We did however get the reveal and release date for Endless Ocean Luminous among others.
Buckle up.