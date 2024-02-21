2028
Everything in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase (February 2024)

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 22, 2024
Nintendo dropped the mini from the first Nintendo Direct Partner Show case of the year and brought the fun. Over twenty-five minutes we got a look a bunch of new games coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox games coming to the Switch and even some retro treats.

There was also a few shadow-drops, as is tradition. We’ll list them first and then list everything else in the order they were in the presentation.

If you want to watch the entire thing, here it is first below. Enjoy.

Shadow Drops (out now, or later today)

A quintet of Rareware debuts on Nintendo Switch OnlineFull Story

Penny’s Big Breakaway – Out Now – Link

Xbox game Pentiment – Out “tomorrow”

Game Freak’s Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! – Out Now – Link

<awaiting Switch trailer>

Everything else in the Direct

Grounded (Xbox Game Studios) – April 16th

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom In The Mist – 2024

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – Winter 2024

Unicorn Overlord Demo Trailer – Demo out now

Monster Hunter Stories comes to Switch – Winter 2024

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – 2024 – Full Story

SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI V: VENGEANCE – June 21

STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection – March 14

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – March 26

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream – This year

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – This year

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – June 25 – Full Story

World of Goo 2 – Console Exclusive – May 23

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – October 10

Another Crab’s Treasure – April 25

Local multiplayer for Suika Game

New multiplayer modes for the game via he Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack (Out Now)

Pepper Grinder – March 28

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – March 7th

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition – March 15

