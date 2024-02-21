Everything in the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase (February 2024)
Advertisement
Nintendo dropped the mini from the first Nintendo Direct Partner Show case of the year and brought the fun. Over twenty-five minutes we got a look a bunch of new games coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox games coming to the Switch and even some retro treats.
There was also a few shadow-drops, as is tradition. We’ll list them first and then list everything else in the order they were in the presentation.
If you want to watch the entire thing, here it is first below. Enjoy.
Shadow Drops (out now, or later today)
A quintet of Rareware debuts on Nintendo Switch Online – Full Story
Penny’s Big Breakaway – Out Now – Link
Xbox game Pentiment – Out “tomorrow”
Game Freak’s Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! – Out Now – Link
<awaiting Switch trailer>
Everything else in the Direct
Grounded (Xbox Game Studios) – April 16th
ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom In The Mist – 2024
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – Winter 2024
Unicorn Overlord Demo Trailer – Demo out now
Monster Hunter Stories comes to Switch – Winter 2024
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – 2024 – Full Story
SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI V: VENGEANCE – June 21
STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection – March 14
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – March 26
SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream – This year
GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – This year
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – June 25 – Full Story
World of Goo 2 – Console Exclusive – May 23
FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time – October 10
Another Crab’s Treasure – April 25
Local multiplayer for Suika Game
New multiplayer modes for the game via he Multi-Player Mode Expansion Pack (Out Now)
Pepper Grinder – March 28
Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley – March 7th
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition – March 15
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
75%
Oh wow!
13%
Great
0%
Fresh
13%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments