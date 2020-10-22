The original Famicom Fire Emblem game is coming to the Switch, in English for the first time

Nintendo has announced that the original Fire Emblem game, originally released on the Famicom is coming to the Switch. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light was released on the Famicom in 1990 and never released outside Japan or in English.

This Switch release will see the game translated, but released in its original form. This is no remake, or remaster – it will have Quick Save, Quick Load and rewind/fast forward features. The game will be cheap with pricing at just $9AUD.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will be released on December 4th 2020. Nintendo says this will only be on sale until March 31st 2021. This is another “30 Years” celebration type deal, but we’re not sure if we like it here either.

America will be getting a physical limited edition of the game, we’ll check with Nintendo Australia in the morning if we’re getting the same as well. Being that is has a Nintendo Power Collectible (a US only Magazine) maybe not.