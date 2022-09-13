Fire Emblem Engage warps onto Switch in January 2023
To kick off this morning’s Nintendo Direct was a brand new Fire Emblem title – although it won’t be arrive until next year.
Fire Emblem Engage will be released on January 20th 2023. Nintendo Australia has confirmed we’ll be getting the Divine Edition pictured below as well. Where it’ll be sold? Well probably have to wait for morning on that one.
In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos. Summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story. The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage with to carefully craft your strategy. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, alongside Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition featuring a steelbook case and art book. Pre-orders for the game are now available in Nintendo eShop.