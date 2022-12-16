1425
Restocks for all Fire Emblem amiibo hitting Aussies stores now

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 16, 2022

If you love Fire Emblem then you’ll love this. Ahead of the release of Fire Emblem Engage in January next year Nintendo has restocked all of the Fire Emblem series amiibo. They’re available now from the My Nintendo Store and from ‘selected retailers’.

If you tap these older amiibo in Engage, you’ll get that characters attire and music from the games where they originally appeared.

The restocks include all of the Fire Emblem amiibo ever made, including the original Smash Bros Collection Roy, Ike and the infamous Marth.

