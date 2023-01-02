Aussie Bargain Roundup: Fire Emblem Engage + Fire Emblem amiibo

Well you were thinking you’d get a break from games over the summer, think again – Fire Emblem Engage is only a few weeks away.

There’s still a chance from JB Hi-Fi and the My Nintendo Store to pick up the Divine Edition, or if you’re after the amiibo some are still left a various retailers. The popular ones went quick.

Also if you’re thinking of getting the Expansion Pass, with the double gold coins promotion it makes it the best time to do it.

Fire Emblem Engage is out on January 20th 2023.

This new instalment in the Fire Emblem series takes place in Elyos, a continent consisting of four realms surrounding a holy land at its centre. A thousand years ago, a vicious war broke out between people of Elyos and the Fell Dragon. During this war, the people of Elyos called upon Emblems – heroes from other worlds – to aid them. With the Emblems by their side, the warriors of each nation fought as one and, in the end, successfully imprisoned the Fell Dragon. However, signs are now appearing that the Fell Dragon may soon be resurrected…