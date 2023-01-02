Aussie Bargain Roundup: Fire Emblem Engage + Fire Emblem amiibo
Well you were thinking you’d get a break from games over the summer, think again – Fire Emblem Engage is only a few weeks away.
There’s still a chance from JB Hi-Fi and the My Nintendo Store to pick up the Divine Edition, or if you’re after the amiibo some are still left a various retailers. The popular ones went quick.
Also if you’re thinking of getting the Expansion Pass, with the double gold coins promotion it makes it the best time to do it.
Fire Emblem Engage is out on January 20th 2023.
This new instalment in the Fire Emblem series takes place in Elyos, a continent consisting of four realms surrounding a holy land at its centre. A thousand years ago, a vicious war broke out between people of Elyos and the Fell Dragon. During this war, the people of Elyos called upon Emblems – heroes from other worlds – to aid them. With the Emblems by their side, the warriors of each nation fought as one and, in the end, successfully imprisoned the Fell Dragon. However, signs are now appearing that the Fell Dragon may soon be resurrected…
Amazon.com.au
Big W
- Fire Emblem Engage – $69 – Link
DX Collectables
- Fire Emblem Engage – $69.00 – Sold out
EB Games
eShop
- Fire Emblem Engage – $79.95 – Link
- 2x Gold Coins for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members ($8 off)
- Fire Emblem Engage + Expansion Pass – $124.95 – Link
- 2x Gold Coins for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members ($12.50 off)
The Gamesmen
- Fire Emblem Engage – $68 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
MightyApe
- Fire Emblem Engage – $65 – Link
My Nintendo Store
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.