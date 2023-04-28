The full Donkey Kong Lego Series has been revealed

Advertisement

With the first set in the Donkey Kong Lego series leaked, it wouldn’t be long until the remaining Kong’s joined in and the wait was not as long as people might have thought. Lego have announced that in addition to Donkey Kong’s Tree House, players can go ape over the Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride, Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam and Rambi the Rhino expansion sets.

Each of the sets are due to arrive on August 1st and can be ordered direct from Lego closer to the date and specialist Lego retailers. All the sets are designed to work with the Lego Mario, Lego Luigi and Lego Peach figures, as they all have the interactive elements, but you can just play with them on their own.

Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride – $169.99

Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam – $42.99

Advertisement

Rambi the Rhino – $18.99