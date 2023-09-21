LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant launching in November

Advertisement

LEGO has announced a new LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set, and this one is for adults only. At 23cm and 540 pieces, this isn’t a Piranha Plant for your little sibling to play alongside the other LEGO Mario gear.

The head, mouth stalk and even the leaves of the Piranha Plant can be posed as well. It comes sitting in a green warp pipe – naturally.

It’s set for release on November 6th, and has a retail price of $94.99AUD. It’s available to preorder from the online LEGO store right now, we’ll update this post with others as they come available.