First look at the LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion set

LEGO said we would hear more about the LEGO Super Mario x Donkey Kong sets, and we haven’t had to wait that long.

Today a retailer posted a listing for the Donkey Kong’s Tree House expansion set, it’s the main set of the new Donkey Kong products and features DK himself as well as Cranky Kong. It’s set to be released on August 1st, and this set has an RRP of $94.99.

There are other sets planned and we’ve seen Dixie, Diddy, and even Funky Kong so whenever this is officially announced we’ll have more information on them.