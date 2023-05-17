Tears of the Kingdom sells 10 million copies in the first three days

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold over 10 million copies in its first three days on sale. It is now the best-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series.

Thanks to regional press releases we know that at least 2.24m of them were in Japan. In the Americas, over 4 million were sold making it the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game there, and the fastest-selling for any system in that region. Europe also says it’s the best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever there and the fastest-selling game in the history of Nintendo in Europe.

We haven’t got any local numbers, but a comment from Nintendo Australia instead; “We have been blown away by the support of fans for this record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” said Managing Director of Nintendo Australia, Takuro Horie. “Nintendo Switch continues to deliver engaging experiences anytime, anywhere, and we look forward to seeing players’ adventures and creations as they journey through Hyrule.”

The last big Nintendo Switch game to release was Pokemon Violet and Scarlet which Nintendo said also sold 10 million copies in the first three days. This must have just done that little more.

