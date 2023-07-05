The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom updated to version 1.2.0

Advertisement

A new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped, the game’s fourth one. It adds the ability to gain items from the game’s News Channel in the Switch Home Menu. Breath of the Wild had a similar feature where ingredients for items and food would be distributed. The game’s channel went up on the 3rd of June.

Aside from that there’s a bunch of story progression fixes, and no doubt a tightening on certain duplication tricks.

Here’s the notes from Nintendo;

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.



Additional Fixes