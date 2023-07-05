The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom updated to version 1.2.0
A new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped, the game’s fourth one. It adds the ability to gain items from the game’s News Channel in the Switch Home Menu. Breath of the Wild had a similar feature where ingredients for items and food would be distributed. The game’s channel went up on the 3rd of June.
Aside from that there’s a bunch of story progression fixes, and no doubt a tightening on certain duplication tricks.
Here’s the notes from Nintendo;
General Updates
- By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items.
- Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.
Additional Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
- Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared.
- Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
