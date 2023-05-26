Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch v1.1.2 released, kills items duplication tricks
If you’ve been partaking in the many item duplication tricks that have been in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then you’ll not want this latest patch.
Version 1.1.2 of the game has been released, and while the official patch notes don’t mention it – all of the item duplication glitches have been patched out of the game. The one with the arrows, the shield surfing one – all gone.
The official notes are as follows;
Audio Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.
Additional Fixes
- Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
