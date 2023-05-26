189
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch v1.1.2 released, kills items duplication tricks

by Daniel VuckovicMay 26, 2023
If you’ve been partaking in the many item duplication tricks that have been in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then you’ll not want this latest patch.

Version 1.1.2 of the game has been released, and while the official patch notes don’t mention it – all of the item duplication glitches have been patched out of the game. The one with the arrows, the shield surfing one – all gone.

The official notes are as follows;

Audio Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

