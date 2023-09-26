Splatoon Pinny Arcade pins coming to PAX Australia 2023
The merch list for PAX Australia 2023 has been revealed and there’s some Splatoon 3 themed pins that will be available. There’s an Octoling and an Inkling set for $35 a piece.
Of course, that’s not all the merch this year there’s always a wide range of shirts, jumpers, bags, headwear and more. They’ve gone with the VHS motif this year.
If you’re not heading to PAX, you can buy them online here for the Octoling and here for the Inkling.
You can see the full range, and the costs on their Facebook page. This isn’t the only Nintendo thing at PAX Australia this year, they’ll be Super Mario Bros. Wonder playable before its release as well as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 championships, with the winners set to go to Nintendo Live in Tokyo to take on the world.