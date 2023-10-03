LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog created by Brickman to feature at PAX Aus

Advertisement

PAX Australia is this weekend, and there’ll be one more attendee you might want to drop by and see. A massive LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog will be on display, as well as the latest game, Sonic Superstars to play before its release. Sonic Superstars also has a LEGO Sonic playable in the game.

This LEGO Sonic has been created by none other than the Brickman himself and his team. It took 103 hours to put the blue-blur together with 25,807 bricks in total.

“As an old school gamer, I remember playing the original sonic back in the 90s until our hands hurt from playing too much! So having the opportunity to bring one of our favourite video game characters to life with LEGO bricks is awesome and we can’t wait to share it with everyone. We’re all big gamers here at The Brickman, there was no way we would pass up an opportunity to build the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog!” Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught

LEGO Sonic will be at the Sega booth (2020) in the Expo Hall at PAX Australia, Sonic Superstars will also be playable at Nintendo’s booth right next door as well.