Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AUNZ champs crowned at PAX Australia 2023

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 10, 2023
Over the weekend at PAX Australia, the Australian and New Zealand Championships for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 were held.

The winners took away a trophy for their teams, and for themselves but also won a greater prize as well.

The Splatoon 3 winners are the Greasy Goblins, a team of four including Latias who is now a three time winner after winning in 2017 and 2018. Re-Mi, Nex and Linc (left to right in the in the picture below). The Mario Kart 8 Champion is Panda who took out the rest of the competition.

They’ll be headed to Tokyo to compete with the rest of the world at Nintendo Live 2024. Congrats to them all, and well played by all.

If you missed the competition you can rewatch it now on Nintendo Australia’s Twitch channel.

Image: Nintendo

