Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AUNZ champs crowned at PAX Australia 2023

Advertisement

Over the weekend at PAX Australia, the Australian and New Zealand Championships for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 were held.

The winners took away a trophy for their teams, and for themselves but also won a greater prize as well.

The Splatoon 3 winners are the Greasy Goblins, a team of four including Latias who is now a three time winner after winning in 2017 and 2018. Re-Mi, Nex and Linc (left to right in the in the picture below). The Mario Kart 8 Champion is Panda who took out the rest of the competition.

They’ll be headed to Tokyo to compete with the rest of the world at Nintendo Live 2024. Congrats to them all, and well played by all.

If you missed the competition you can rewatch it now on Nintendo Australia’s Twitch channel.

You’ve gotta give it to Greasy Goblins… they’ve got game!

Congratulations on winning the Splatoon 3: AU/NZ Championship. 👏



You’ll be representing Australia and New Zealand at Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/fJz6VbbEEX — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) October 9, 2023

Aaaaand Panda races across the finish line to take first place!

Congratulations on winning the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Championship. 🏆



You’ll be representing Australia and New Zealand at Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/Z1Vs7qSHLD — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) October 9, 2023

Image: Nintendo