796
0

Super Mario Bros. Wonder playable at PAX Aus 2023, IRL My Nintendo Store to feature

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 12, 2023
Advertisement

Nintendo Australia has announced what it’ll be showing off at PAX Aus 2023 in addition to the already announced Splatoon and Mario Kart championships.

The big news is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be playable before its release. More games playable at PAX will be announced as well. 

Nintendo has also confirmed that winners of the Splatoon3 & MarioKart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship (which will be played out live) will be flown to Tokyo to compete at the World Championships at Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo.

Last but not least, Nintendo will have an IRL My Nintendo Store to pick up goods from the online store in person. It should look great.

More details from Nintendo will be coming as the event gets closer. PAX Australia 2023 runs from October 6-8th. 

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
33%
Great
17%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
PAX Aus 2023
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment