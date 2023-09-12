Super Mario Bros. Wonder playable at PAX Aus 2023, IRL My Nintendo Store to feature
Nintendo Australia has announced what it’ll be showing off at PAX Aus 2023 in addition to the already announced Splatoon and Mario Kart championships.
The big news is that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be playable before its release. More games playable at PAX will be announced as well.
Experience wonder at @PAXAus 2023! 👀 pic.twitter.com/0yWkuKolOk— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 12, 2023
Nintendo has also confirmed that winners of the Splatoon3 & MarioKart 8 Deluxe AU/NZ Championship (which will be played out live) will be flown to Tokyo to compete at the World Championships at Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo.
Shop in person at @PAXAus at My Nintendo Store for all your gaming needs! pic.twitter.com/j1eL1byqWG— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 12, 2023
Last but not least, Nintendo will have an IRL My Nintendo Store to pick up goods from the online store in person. It should look great.
More details from Nintendo will be coming as the event gets closer. PAX Australia 2023 runs from October 6-8th.