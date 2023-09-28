Nintendo details playable line up, My Nintendo Store, giveaways, and more for PAX Aus 2023

Advertisement

Nintendo is back at PAX Australia in a big way this year, we already knew that Super Mario Bros. Wonder would be playable at the event, and that they would have a My Nintendo Store IRL – now we have even more details.

All of these are at Nintendo’s booth, it’s the big one on the map you shouldn’t miss it. The Championships will be played at the PAX Arena however.

Unreleased Playable lineup

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Detective Pikachu Returns*

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sonic Superstars

Star Ocean The Second Story R

There will also the likes of Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and other games which have already released. The Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red Edition will also be on display.

Giveaways

If you play Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero you can get this exclusive pin sit.

If you check-in at the My Nintendo Check-In booth you’ll get this exclusive Super Mario Bros. 8-Bit Mario pin.

There’s also these Detective Pikachu Returns for booth visitors to grab.

The My Nintendo Store is also at the booth, and you’ll need to register for a ticket to get in, then there’s specific slots to show up to buy something. Full information on that can be found on Nintendo’s website.

Last, but not least The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championships will be on, but they’re not at the Nintendo Booth. They’ll be at the PAX Arena (map).

Advertisement

Both Championships are on Sunday, at 2:30pm for Mario Kart and 4:30pm for Splatoon 3. Even if you can’t be there, Nintendo will be streaming it on Twitch.

*Detective Pikachu Returns comes out the Friday of PAX, sue us.