Splatoon 3’s new season detailed, Deep Cut get amiibo in November

It’s a big night for Splatoon 3 news, so hold on tight. Nintendo has announced the the lineup of maps and modes for the game’s newest season – Drizzle.

The season begins on September 1st and features two new stages, Crableg Capital and Shipshape Cargo Co. There’s also a new main weapon the Dread Wringer, new gear, returning stages for Salmon Run, more cards in Tableturf Battle and bunch more.

There’s also another Splatfest on the way, this one is a three way tussle between Shiver, Fyre and Big Man. It’s the anniversary of Splatoon 3 after all. That’s happening on the weekend of September 9th to the 11th.

But the best news of all, there’s amiibo on the way for all the members of Deep Cut. On November 17th, Shiver, Fyre and Big Man will be released. We’re not sure if it’s a three pack here in Australia (or if that date is the same here, we’ll have to wait until morning).

Oh and this weekend is the Splatoon 3 AU/NZ Championships 2023 Online Qualifiers #1. More detail on those here.

No word yet on the rest of the DLC for Splatoon 3 just yet.