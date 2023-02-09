Nintendo just restocked all the older The Legend of Zelda, Kirby amiibo

If you missed out the first time, or the second time or just plain missed out – today is you lucky day. Nintendo has re-issued all of the The Legend of Zelda amiibo, and even some of the Kirby amiibo as well.

International readers: This is for Australia / New Zealand only so far.

Stock will be flying in and out pretty fast, but we’ve compiled all of the stores selling these so far.

The Legend of Zelda amiibo release on May 12th, the Kirby amiibo are on February 24th.

The Legend of Zelda amiibo

Link (Tears of the Kingdom) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Rider) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Archer) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Bokoblin amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Daruk amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Urbosa amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Mipha amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Revali amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Link’s Awakening) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Skyward Sword) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Wolf Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Toon Link (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Zelda (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Majora’s Mask) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link (Ocarina of Time) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link 35th Anniversary (The Legend of Zelda) amiibo My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Ganondorf amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Sheik amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Toon Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Young Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Zelda amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) My Nintendo Store – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – The OG My Nintendo Store – $21.95 Gamesmen – $21.95 EB Games – $21.95

Zelda & Loftwing amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection) My Nintendo Store – $34.95 Gamesmen – $34.95 EB Games – $34.95



Kirby Amiibo