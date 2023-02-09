Nintendo just restocked all the older The Legend of Zelda, Kirby amiibo
If you missed out the first time, or the second time or just plain missed out – today is you lucky day. Nintendo has re-issued all of the The Legend of Zelda amiibo, and even some of the Kirby amiibo as well.
International readers: This is for Australia / New Zealand only so far.
Stock will be flying in and out pretty fast, but we’ve compiled all of the stores selling these so far.
The Legend of Zelda amiibo release on May 12th, the Kirby amiibo are on February 24th.
The Legend of Zelda amiibo
- Link (Tears of the Kingdom)
- Link (Rider)
- My Nintendo Store – $21.95
- EB Games – $21.95
- Link (Archer)
- Zelda amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Bokoblin amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Daruk amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Urbosa amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Mipha amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Revali amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Link’s Awakening) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Skyward Sword) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Twilight Princess) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Wolf Link amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Toon Link (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Zelda (The Wind Waker) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Majora’s Mask) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link (Ocarina of Time) amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
- Link 35th Anniversary (The Legend of Zelda) amiibo
- Ganondorf amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Sheik amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Toon Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Young Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Zelda amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection)
- Link amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) – The OG
- Zelda & Loftwing amiibo (The Legend of Zelda Collection)
Kirby Amiibo
- Kirby amiibo (Kirby Collection)
- Meta Knight amiibo (Kirby Collection)
- King Dedede amiibo (Kirby Collection)
- Waddle Dee amiibo (Kirby Collection)
