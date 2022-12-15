Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo release January 13th, Pyra and Mythra later in 2023

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo for DLC Fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth finally have a release date – and it’s not too far away.

In just under am month of January 13th you’ll be able to pick up Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth and Tekken’s Kazuya. Nintendo also updated us on Xenoblade’s Pyra and Mythra with just a blank 2023 release date. The last DLC character, Sora still looks to be amiibo-less.

So far the Sephiroth and Kazuya amiibo are available to preorder from the My Nintendo Store, we’ll update this story if more retailers get them.