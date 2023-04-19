Pyra and Mythra amiibo set for July, Noah and Mio amiibo in development

The Super Smash Bros amiibo train continues on in 2023 with Xenoblade’s Pyra and Mythra amiibo headed to stores this July. 21st. It’ll be sold as a double pack here in Australia.

So far they’re available to preorder from the My Nintendo Store and EB Games. When we see others we’ll let you know.

Here’s a look at the pair.

Also in Xenoblade-related amiibo news, Noah and Mio are also confirmed to have amiibo on the way. They’re currently in “development“.