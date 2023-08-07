278
Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart AU/NZ Championships qualifiers dated, final at PAX Aus

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 7, 2023
Nintendo has announced the dates for the Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart AU/NZ Championships for 2023. If you missed the announcement of these, they were hidden in the last Direct.

There will be qualifying events for both games in the coming weeks, with the finals for both being played at PAX Australia 2023 on October 8th. Guess Nintendo will be at PAX this year, then!

Splatoon 3 has two qualifiers on Saturday 19th August and Sunday 27th August from 11:00am AEST / 1:00pm NZST. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s tournaments take place on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th and 11th of September.

Here’s the full time table;

Nintendo Switch GameOnline EventDateTime
Splatoon 3Online Qualifier #119th August11:00am AEST
1:00pm NZST
Online Qualifier #227th August11:00am AEST
1:00pm NZST
Live Grand Final8th OctoberTo be confirmed
Mario Kart 8 DeluxeOnline Qualifier #11st September4:00pm – 10:00pm AEST 6:00pm – 12:00am NZST
Online Qualifier #22nd September12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
Online Qualifier #33rd September12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
Online Qualifier #49th September12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
Online Qualifier #510th September12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
Online Qualifier #611th September10:00am – 4:00pm AEST
12:00pm – 6:00pm NZST
Live Finals8th OctoberTo be confirmed

Full details on the formats can be found on Nintendo Australia’s website.

