Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart AU/NZ Championships qualifiers dated, final at PAX Aus
Advertisement
Nintendo has announced the dates for the Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart AU/NZ Championships for 2023. If you missed the announcement of these, they were hidden in the last Direct.
There will be qualifying events for both games in the coming weeks, with the finals for both being played at PAX Australia 2023 on October 8th. Guess Nintendo will be at PAX this year, then!
Splatoon 3 has two qualifiers on Saturday 19th August and Sunday 27th August from 11:00am AEST / 1:00pm NZST. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s tournaments take place on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th and 11th of September.
Here’s the full time table;
|Nintendo Switch Game
|Online Event
|Date
|Time
|Splatoon 3
|Online Qualifier #1
|19th August
|11:00am AEST
1:00pm NZST
|Online Qualifier #2
|27th August
|11:00am AEST
1:00pm NZST
|Live Grand Final
|8th October
|To be confirmed
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Online Qualifier #1
|1st September
|4:00pm – 10:00pm AEST 6:00pm – 12:00am NZST
|Online Qualifier #2
|2nd September
|12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
|Online Qualifier #3
|3rd September
|12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
|Online Qualifier #4
|9th September
|12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
|Online Qualifier #5
|10th September
|12:00pm – 6:00pm AEST
2:00pm – 8:00pm NZST
|Online Qualifier #6
|11th September
|10:00am – 4:00pm AEST
12:00pm – 6:00pm NZST
|Live Finals
|8th October
|To be confirmed
Full details on the formats can be found on Nintendo Australia’s website.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments