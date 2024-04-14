Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Champions crowned in Japan

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 World Champions were crowned in Japan. While sadly, our local entrants, the Greasy Goblins in Splatoon and Panda in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, weren’t able to take home top prize, they did have a great showing with the best of the best.

The winners ended up being Jackpot (USA), who are now the world champs in Splatoon 3, and Purple (Japan), who took the title in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The #MarioKart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024 has reached a roaring finish, and Purple 🇯🇵 stands atop the podium as the new world champion! 🏆 Congratulations!



The competition was extremely close, with all of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players trading blows. A few early upsets left people unable to grab that top spot. Here’s how the results panned out.

Purple was presented his championship plate (and a very cool jacket) by Kosuke Yabuki, the Mario Kart series producer.

The winners of Splatoon 3 were presented their trophy by Hisashi Nogami, producer of the Splatoon series (in full Squid Research Lab gear). Here’s how day two of the tournament broke down and how Jackpot made its way through the other teams.

Booyah! Congratulations to Jackpot 🇺🇸, who triumphed in the #Splatoon3 World Championship 2024 to become the new world champions! 🏆



Congrats to all the players for making it to the world championships and to the winners of each game. Hopefully, the lead-up to it all will be less eventful next time.

