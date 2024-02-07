Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 World Championships rescheduled to April
Nintendo has announced new dates for both the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 World Championships to take place in Japan. These were the two events that were originally planned for the Nintendo Live 2024 Toyko even but were postponed when that event was cancelled.
They’ll now take place on April 13th and April 14th, 2024 and will be live-streamed worldwide. Our very own Australian entrants will hopefully still be going.
We’ll have more as the event gets closer.
The #Splatoon3 World Championship 2024 and #MarioKart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024, originally planned for Nintendo Live 2024 TOKYO, are now planned to take place in Japan 13/04 – 14/04.— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) February 7, 2024
The championships will be livestreamed worldwide. Please stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/oeWlE7B3Cs