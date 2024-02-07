Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 World Championships rescheduled to April

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced new dates for both the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 World Championships to take place in Japan. These were the two events that were originally planned for the Nintendo Live 2024 Toyko even but were postponed when that event was cancelled.

They’ll now take place on April 13th and April 14th, 2024 and will be live-streamed worldwide. Our very own Australian entrants will hopefully still be going.

We’ll have more as the event gets closer.