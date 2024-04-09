Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3 World Championships are this weekend
Advertisement
After a little bit of a delay (and a cancelled event), the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Splatoon 3 World Championships are set to take place this week.
The championships are taking place in Japan this week on Saturday, April 13th and Sunday April 14th. Because they’re in Japan they’re at great times for Aussies, and that means you can cheer on locals the Greasy Goblins in Splatoon 3 and Panda in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Here’s when to watch;
Saturday April 13th
- Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, finals day one
- AWST – 1:00pm
- ACST – 2:30pm
- AEST – 3:00pm
Sunday April 14th
- 03:00am (UK time): Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024, finals
- AWST – 10:00am
- ACST – 11:30am
- AEST – 12:00pm
- Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, finals day two
- AWST – 1:00pm
- ACST – 2:30pm
- AEST – 3:00pm
The events will be streaming on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel here. The rulesets for Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also available.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments