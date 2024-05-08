Nintendo World Championships NES Edition launching this July, Deluxe edition too

Advertisement

The trailer opens asking a question “What’s next for the Nintendo World Championships?”. The event originally held in 1990 and later in 2015 and 2017 brought competitors together to duke it out to see who would be the best Nintendo player – in the world. Now the World Championships return… at home.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a new game that replicates over 150 challenges from 13 NES games to see if you can become the world champion. Speedrun through all the games by yourself to be the fastest, there’s also weekly global online leaderboards and 5 player local multiplayer as well.

The game will be available from the eShop, it will also be available physical in a Deluxe Set that contains “a physical version of the game, a set of 5 collectible pins, 13 art cards commemorating each of the featured NES classics, and a replica of the fabled gold-coloured NES Game Pak”. It even has a stand to prop it up.

Here in Australia you can buy the game by itself for RRP $49.95, and the Deluxe Set for $89.95, but that is exclusive to EB Games (same in New Zealand). So far EB Games has the standard edition available to preorder ($49.95), as does JB Hi-Fi ($48) and The Gamesmen ($47.95). Nintendo World Championships NES Edition arrives on July 18th.

It’s also available on the eShop and available to preorder there now as well.

In Japan they get a Famicom version, of course, with slightly different gear including a set of Famicom controllers. This also means the Switch Online NES Controllers here in Australia should work with our version of the game.

Here’s the games the challenges are taken from:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

