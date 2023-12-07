Nintendo cancels Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 event due to threats

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that it has cancelled the upcoming Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 due to continued threats to Nintendo employees. The threats have even spread further, Nintendo says to competitors, staff and spectators of the “Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals”. Nintendo Tokyo Live was due to take play on January 20th and 21st, 2024.

Nintendo says safety is their top priority. Because of these threats, they are postponing the National Finals, which were due to be held at the Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 event. That also means the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024 are also postponed.

Nintendo will announce new dates eventually for all these events, but Nintendo Tokyo Live is cancelled.

Winners from the local championships here in Australia, played at PAX Australia earlier this year were due to travel to Japan to compete.

More as it happens.