Pokémon Scarlet & Violet add colour to Nintendo’s 3rd Quarter Results, Switch outsells the Game Boy
Nintendo’s third quarter financilals are here, and can’t talk about anything else first without saying that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold 20.61m copies since launch – it’s just obscene.
Elsewhere Nintendo is hitting it out the park with hardware and software, it is the third (and holiday) quarter so numbers are expected to be big – but still. The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, which means its already overtaken the PlayStation 4.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to stream along adding 3.59 million units sold in the quarter taking it to 52 million copies sold. All of Nintendo’s other games continue to move along too, Nintendo Switch Sports is up to 8.61 million sold. Bayonetta passed the magic million, just, scraping in at 1.04 million sold.
Nintendo dropped its forecast for the financial year, it believe its will now only sell through 18 million instead of 19 million. Net sales were also down 1.9% on the same period last year.
Switch Hardware Updates
Nintendo Switch total: 122.55m (Up from 114.33m)
– Nintendo Switch: 88.66m (Up from 85.67m)
– Nintendo Switch Lite: 20.4m (Up from 19.32m)
– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 13.49m (Up from 9.34m)
Switch Software Million Sellers Updates
Last Quarter Additions
- Bayonetta 3 – 1.04m
- Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – 20.61m
Pokémon
- Pokémon Sword and Shield – 25.68m (up from 25.37m last qtr)
- Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee – 15.07m (up from 14.81m last qtr)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus – 14.63m (up from 13.91m)
- No new numbers for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl – (14.92m last qtr)
Evergreen Million Sellers
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 52m (up from 48.41m last qtr)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 41.59m (Up from 40.17m last qtr)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 30.44m (up from 29.53m last qtr)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29m (up from 27.79m last qtr)
- Super Mario Odyssey – 25.12m (up from 24.40m last qtr)
- Super Mario Party – 18.79m (up from 18.35m last qtr)
- Ring Fit Adventure – 15.22m (up from 14.87m last qtr)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 6.12m (Up from 5.27m last qtr)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – 8.61m (Up from 6.15m last qtr)
- Mario Strikers Battle League Football – 2.47m (Up from 2.17m last qtr)
- Splatoon 3 – 10.33m (up from 7.9m last qtr)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 10.82m (Last reported 9.435m)
- Mario Party Superstars – 8.07m (Last reported 6.88m)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 1.8m (up from 1.72m last qtr)