Nintendo has a Wonder-ful holiday, but Switch sales still slowing

Advertisement

Nintendo has delivered its third-quarter financial details for the end of the calendar year 2023. We’ve got our first real look at Super Mario Bros. Wonder sales, an update on Pikmin 3 and Tears of the Kingdom, and hardware updates as well.

This past quarter, Nintendo sold 6.93 million units of the Nintendo Switch, bringing the total to 139.6 million units sold. Sales of the Switch are down 34.9% YoY, year to date, which is to be expected at this stage in its life, but the number of active players is still growing, with 122 million registered. What does that mean in reality? You’ll need to ask Nintendo.

Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was also strong out of the gate, with 11.96 million units sold. Super Mario RPG also did a respectable 3.14 million units. Sales for Tears of the Kingdom last quarter stalled, and this quarter was very much the same. It only moved from 19.51 million to 20.28 million.

Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have now also surpassed the sales of Pokémon Gold and Silver to become the third best-selling Pokémon game of all time with 24.36 million units sold. Next stop? Sword and Shield.

Overall, it was a quieter quarter, but still impressive. Unfortunately, there’s no word or sign of anything Switch successor hidden in there.

Switch Hardware

Nintendo Switch total: 139.39m (Up from 132.46m)

– Nintendo Switch: 2.18m this quarter

– Nintendo Switch Lite: 1.28m this quarter

– Nintendo Switch OLED Model: 3.47m this quarter

Switch Software Million Sellers Updates

Last Quarter Additions

Super Mario Bros Wonder – 11.96m

Super Mario RPG – 3.14m

Evergreen Million Sellers

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 60.58m (up from 57.01m last qtr)

(up from 57.01m last qtr) Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 44.79m (up from 43.38m last qtr)

(up from 43.38m last qtr) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 33.67m (up from 32.44m last qtr)

(up from 32.44m last qtr) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.61m (up from 31.15m)

(up from 31.15m) Super Mario Odyssey – 27.65m (up from 26.95m last qtr)

(up from 26.95m last qtr) Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26.17m (up from 26.02m last qtr)

(up from 26.02m last qtr) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – 24.36m (up from 23.23m last qtr)

(up from 23.23m last qtr) Super Mario Party – 20.34m (up from 19.66m last qtr)

(up from 19.66m last qtr) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 20.28m (up from 19.50m last qtr)

(up from 19.50m last qtr) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 17.20m (up from 16.70m last qtr)