Pokémon Scarlet & Violet sell 20 million copies in 6 weeks

Nintendo’s latest financials just dropped, and yeah, people bought a lot of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In just six weeks over 20.61 million copies of the game were sold worldwide. It now makes it the fourth best-selling Pokemon games in history, only just below Gold and Silver at 23 million, Sword and Shield at 25 million and Red, Blue and Green still sitting pretty at 31 million.

Compared to the last game, Sword and Shield it sold just 16 million copies over the same time period.

This now means Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have had the fastest start of any title for a Nintendo console.

We’ll have more from Nintendo’s financials soon.